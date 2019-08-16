Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Freenet says to vote against Sunrise capital hike for UPC deal

FRANKFURT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Freenet AG said on Friday it would vote against a proposed 4.1 billion franc ($4.19 billion) capital hike at Sunrise Communications to fund a takeover bid for Liberty Global’s Swiss unit UPC.

The German telecoms firm, which owns one-quarter of Sunrise, said it was not satisfied with the 6.3 billion franc bid for UPC, whose price and structure was “unbalanced and unfavourable for all Sunrise shareholders”. ($1 = 0.9788 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

