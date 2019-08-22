Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 22, 2019 / 5:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss telecom Sunrise touts UPC deal, blasts shareholder as "self-serving"

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications on Thursday escalated its defence of its planned 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.41 billion)takeover of Liberty Global’s Swiss assets by touting additional benefits and blasting a shareholder fighting the deal.

German telecoms group Freenet, Sunrise’s largest shareholder, has called the takeover unfavorable for existing shareholders.

“Sunrise views Freenet as guided by its own short-term financial constraints and self-serving objectives which it seeks to solve at the expense of Sunrise and its shareholders,” Sunrise said in a statement in which it also touted expectations of 45 million francs in additional synergies from buying Liberty Global’s UPC Swiss unit. ($1 = 0.9826 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)

