Near completion, Atlantic Sunrise pipeline gets green light from 3rd Circuit

The Williams Cos’ Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline expansion project survived a challenge by environmental groups who said that Pennsylvania regulators had acted arbitrarily and capriciously in signing off on the $3 billion project in 2016.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied petitions for review filed by the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, the Sierra Club and Lancaster Against Pipelines – and, in doing so, answered a jurisdictional question it had left open in a similar dispute involving the smaller Orion Pipeline last year.

