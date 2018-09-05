FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Near completion, Atlantic Sunrise pipeline gets green light from 3rd Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The Williams Cos’ Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline expansion project survived a challenge by environmental groups who said that Pennsylvania regulators had acted arbitrarily and capriciously in signing off on the $3 billion project in 2016.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied petitions for review filed by the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, the Sierra Club and Lancaster Against Pipelines – and, in doing so, answered a jurisdictional question it had left open in a similar dispute involving the smaller Orion Pipeline last year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NgO7X3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
