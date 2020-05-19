Switzerland's Sunrise, Salt link up in broadband partnership

ZURICH, May 19 (Reuters) - Swiss telecoms operator Sunrise Communications Group and Salt, a unit of French company Iliad, said on Tuesday they are forming a partnership to deliver fibre based broadband services to 1.5 million homes in Switzerland.

Sunrise, blocked by shareholders last year from buying Liberty Global’s Swiss UPC unit, said the project will be realised through Swiss Open Fiber, a joint venture to be co-owned by Salt and Sunrise with an equal shareholding, as well as a prospective equity partner. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)