Feb 7 (Reuters) - BB&T Corporation said on Thursday it will buy rival SunTrust Banks Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $66 billion, creating the sixth-largest U.S. bank based on assets and deposits.

SunTrust shareholders will receive 1.295 shares of BB&T for each SunTrust share they own. BB&T will own 57 percent of the combined company and SunTrust shareholders will own about 43 percent.