April 20, 2018 / 12:38 PM / in 2 hours

SunTrust says ex-employee may have leaked information on 1.5 mln clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc on Friday said a former employee may have attempted to download information on nearly 1.5 million clients and share the information with a criminal third-party.

The company said it believes the information included names and account balances, but it did not include personally identifiable information, such as social security numbers, account numbers, pins, user IDs, passwords or driver’s license numbers.

No significant fraudulent activity has been identified, Chief Executive Officer William Rogers said on a post earnings call with analysts.

The bank also said that as of last week, it believed the stolen information had not left SunTrust. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

