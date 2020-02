HELSINKI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Finland’s biggest game maker Supercell reported on Tuesday its full-year 2019 sales rose 2% to 1.39 billion euros ($1.52 billion).

China’s Tencent Holdings increased its holding to 51.2% from 50% in October in a consortium which owns the majority of Supercell.

Supercell reported its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2019 were down 4% at 517 million euros, the company said. ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen)