Aug 13 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Superdry said on Tuesday its interim Chief Financial Officer Nick Gresham will become its permanent finance head.

Retail industry veteran Gresham was appointed as interim chief financial officer in May, two months after the return of founder Julian Dunkerton to the company sparked the resignation of most of its board and also the former CFO. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)