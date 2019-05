May 22 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Superdry appointed Nick Gresham as interim chief financial officer on Wednesday to succeed Ed Barker, who resigned on April 2 after the return of its founder Julian Dunkerton as interim boss.

Gresham joins from online sports retailer Wiggle and will assume the role on June 3, the company, whose main products are sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets, said. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)