Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 2, 2019 / 10:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Superdry investors to back founder Dunkerton's return

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Superdry said on Tuesday an indicator of votes showed that more than 50 percent of votes to be cast at a shareholders’ meeting would be in favour of founder and former boss Julian Dunkerton returning to its board.

The British fashion group also said 50.74 percent votes would give a nod to industry veteran Peter Williams being elected.

Superdry has been engaged in a battle with Dunkerton since the former CEO called for a shareholder meeting in an attempt to force a return to the company’s board after a raft of profit warnings.

Superdry’s shares were up 5 percent at 575.5 pence at 1040 GMT. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below