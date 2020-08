LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Superdry has agreed with its lenders a new 70 million pound ($91.5 million) lending facility to get it through the coronavirus crisis, it said on Monday.

The group also said trading in its first quarter to July 25, although materially impacted by the crisis, was better than its expectations, with group revenue down 24.1% year-on-year. ($1 = 0.7653 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)