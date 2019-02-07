Superdry revenue down 1.5 pct in Christmas quarter

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British fashion group Superdry on Thursday reported a 1.5 percent fall in group revenue in its Christmas quarter, blaming issues with its product and the lack of any prolonged period of cold weather in its key markets.

Superdry, which cut its full-year profit guidance in December, said it had traded in line with market expectations in the period.

It said that prior to its update the consensus of analysts’ underlying profit before tax forecasts for the 2018-19 year was 58.4 million pounds ($75.5 million) down from 97 million pounds in 2017-18. ($1 = 0.7738 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)