UK's Superdry warns on profit, blames weather and forex

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British fashion group Superdry warned on profit for its 2018/19 financial year, hurt by unseasonably hot weather and foreign exchange costs.

The firm said on Monday weak demand for autumn/winter product would adversely impact profit by around 10 million pounds ($13.1 million), while it also faced 8 million pounds in additional foreign exchange costs.

It forecast “mid-single digit” global brand revenue growth for its first half period. ($1 = 0.7620 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey)