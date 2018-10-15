FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Superdry warns on profit, blames weather and forex

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British fashion group Superdry warned on profit for its 2018/19 financial year, hurt by unseasonably hot weather and foreign exchange costs.

The firm said on Monday weak demand for autumn/winter product would adversely impact profit by around 10 million pounds ($13.1 million), while it also faced 8 million pounds in additional foreign exchange costs.

It forecast “mid-single digit” global brand revenue growth for its first half period. ($1 = 0.7620 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey)

