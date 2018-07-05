Superdry posts double-digit growth in FY revenue, pretax profit

July 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s Superdry Plc on Thursday posted double-digit growth in full-year revenue and underlying pretax profit, helped by its wholesale segment, and declared a special dividend.

Group revenue rose 16 percent to 872 million pounds ($1.15 billion), while underlying profit before tax was up 11.5 percent at 97 million pounds, the company said.

The fashion retailer stuck to its 2019 forecast for revenue and operating margin growth and said it would pay a special dividend of 25 pence per share . ($1 = 0.7559 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)