Superdry warns on profits again as warm weather continues

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Superdry Plc sales continued to suffer from unusually warm weather through November and December, the British fashion chain’s two biggest trading months, prompting it to warn on Wednesday of an 11 million pound hit to profit last month.

The company said it had been going through a “difficult trading period” and said it expects to take another hit on profits in December if trading conditions do not improve.

It warned in October that full year profit would fall short of market expectations.