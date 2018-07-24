FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Superdry founder Dunkerton sells 6.7 percent stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Superdry said on Tuesday its co-founder Julian Dunkerton has sold a 6.7 percent stake in the company, reducing his holding to 18.5 percent.

Dunkerton, a former chief executive of the company who quit as a director in March, sold 5.5 million shares through a placing to institutional investors at 1,285 pence a share, raising 71 million pounds ($92.9 million).

He has agreed not to sell any more shares for 90 days following completion of the placing. ($1 = 0.7645 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.