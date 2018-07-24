FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2018 / 6:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Superdry founder Dunkerton sells 6.7 percent stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The co-founder of British fashion retailer Superdry, has sold a 6.7 percent stake in the company, reducing his holding to 18.5 percent.

UBS said Julian Dunkerton, a former chief executive of the company who quit as a director in March, sold 5.5 million shares through a placing to institutional investors at 1,285 pence a share, raising 71 million pounds ($92.9 million).

UBS acted as coordinator of the placing, while Investec Bank acted as co-bookrunner.

It said Dunkerton has agreed not to sell any more shares for 90 days following completion of the placing.

Dunkerton started the business in 1985 on a market stall in Cheltenham, southwest England, before floating it on the stock market in 2010.

Shares in the firm closed Monday at 1,365 pence, valuing the business at 1.12 billion pounds ($1.46 billion). ($1 = 0.7645 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.