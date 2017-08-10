9th Circuit allows Superfund contribution lawsuit against ARCO

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived mining company Asarco’s bid to recover some of the $100 million it spent to clean up a Montana Superfund site from Atlantic Richfield Co (ARCO), overturning a lower-court judge who said the 2012 lawsuit was filed more than a decade too late.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the three-year statute of limitations on Asarco’s claim for contribution began to run in 2009, when Asarco created a $100 million trust in exchange for the government’s release of liability for pollution caused by its former East Helena smelter, not in 1998, when it first agreed to clean up the site.

