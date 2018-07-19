FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 12:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. owes oil companies for cleanup of WWII-era fuel sludge – Federal Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. government must reimburse four oil companies $99.5 million for cleaning up a southern California Superfund site where they had dumped toxic sludge from aviation-fuel refineries during World War II, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the award to companies now owned by Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Chevron in litigation dating back to 1991 over the McColl site in Fullerton, California. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2L9rkw8

