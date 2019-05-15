Australia's Superloop ends exclusive talks with QIC

May 16 (Reuters) - Superloop Ltd said on Thursday it has ended exclusive talks with QIC Private Capital Pty Ltd over a A$493.9 million ($342.0 million) takeover offer for the telecommunications infrastructure company.

Superloop had granted QIC, which offered A$1.95 per share for Superloop, three weeks of exclusive access to the company’s books.

“The Board in discussions with QIC have been unable to agree to a transaction and on that basis, the parties have decided to discontinue the period of exclusivity,” Superloop said in a statement. ($1 = 1.4440 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)