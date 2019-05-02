Australia's Superloop gets $345.5 mln revised takeover offer from investment manager

May 3 (Reuters) - Superloop Ltd said on Friday it received a revised offer from QIC Private Capital Pty Ltd of A$493.9 million ($345.53 million) for the telecommunications infrastructure company.

Superloop said the investment manager raised its non-binding conditional and indicative proposal to A$1.95 per share from A$1.90 it offered at the start of April.

The offer marks a 7.7 percent premium to Superloop’s last close on Thursday.