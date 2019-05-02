Financials
May 2, 2019 / 11:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Superloop gets $345.5 mln revised takeover offer from investment manager

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Superloop Ltd said on Friday it received a revised offer from QIC Private Capital Pty Ltd of A$493.9 million ($345.53 million) for the telecommunications infrastructure company.

Superloop said the investment manager raised its non-binding conditional and indicative proposal to A$1.95 per share from A$1.90 it offered at the start of April.

The offer marks a 7.7 percent premium to Superloop’s last close on Thursday.

$1 = 1.4294 Australian dollars Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below