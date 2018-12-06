Company News
December 6, 2018 / 12:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Supernus Pharma's ADHD treatment succeeds in two late-stage studies

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc on Thursday said its experimental treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) met the main goal of reducing disorder symptoms in children in two late-stage studies.

The treatment, SPN-812, was being tested in children aged six to 11 years diagnosed with ADHD.

The company expects to submit a marketing application for SPN-812 in the second half of 2019, and to launch it, pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, in the second half of 2020. (Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

