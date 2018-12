Dec 20 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday its drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder met the main goal in a late-stage study testing in adolescents.

The company said it expects to announce data from the final late-stage trial of the drug, SPN-812, by the end of the first quarter of 2019, and submit a marketing application to the U.S. health regulator in the second half of 2019. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)