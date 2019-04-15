Supreme Court to hear fight over standby wages for oil-rig workers

An oil-rig roustabout and his former employer will square off Tuesday in the U.S. Supreme Court over the proper measure of overtime compensation for workers who spend two weeks at time on the massive offshore platforms.

Brian Newton, who worked for Parker Drilling Management Services on rigs in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of California, last year convinced the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that employers must comply with state wage-and-hour laws that are more generous than the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

