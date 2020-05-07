IN BRIEF: Pennsylvania company sues Mattel, Rubik's, Velcro for defamation over Amazon.com claims

A Pennsylvania hobby company on Thursday filed a defamation lawsuit accusing Mattel, Rubik’s Brand, Velcro and four other companies of falsely claiming it sold counterfeit products, causing Amazon.com to remove it from its online platform.

Modellbahn Ott Hobbies, which operates as Supreme Hobbies, said Amazon ended its contract and suspended its online “storefront” after receiving complaints from the seven companies, of which only Velcro’s has since been retracted.

