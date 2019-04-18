Russia's Surgut awards Vitol up to 3.0 mln T of diesel - industry sources

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz has awarded a tender to sell up to 3.0 million tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel for delivery from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in July-December 2019 to Vitol, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Surgutneftegaz declined to comment.

The company offered between 200,000 and 600,000 tonnes of 10 ppm diesel per month produced at its Kirishi refinery.

Previously, Surgutneftegaz sold to Vitol up to 3.1 million tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel for delivery from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk between January and June 2019. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; Editing by Mark Potter)