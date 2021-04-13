Suriname creditors agree to extend payment schedule

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Suriname’s creditors agreed to defer payments of principal and interest on its 2023 and 2026 bonds, the government said in a Tuesday statement.

The government said valid consents were received from holders of about 87% of the amount outstanding in the 2023 bond and 93% for the 2026.

The amendments required 75% participation in both bonds.

An agreement reached with creditors last year gave Suriname until March 24 to secure a staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund to buy it extra time to make its payments. The government had asked for an extension as it continues to work with the IMF.

The bonds ended on Tuesday at about 68 cents on the dollar for the 2023 and 66 cents for the 2026, according to Refinitiv data. They have a combined outstanding aggregate principal of $675 million. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)