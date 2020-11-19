Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

Suriname creditors ask for more time to reply to deferral -statement

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A group of Suriname’s creditors said on Thursday it would engage with the South American country’s authorities regarding a payment deferral if it extends the current solicitation expiration, coming up next week.

“The extremely short period of time allocated to the Consent Solicitation in its current form ... raises a concern with respect to the viability of a successful outcome within the allotted time,” the creditor committee said in a statement.

Suriname’s government on Saturday asked creditors for a payment deferral on its two bonds, due in 2023 and 2026, which total $675 million.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Tom Arnold Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up