Suriname creditors ask for more time to reply to deferral -statement

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A group of Suriname’s creditors said on Thursday it would engage with the South American country’s authorities regarding a payment deferral if it extends the current solicitation expiration, coming up next week.

“The extremely short period of time allocated to the Consent Solicitation in its current form ... raises a concern with respect to the viability of a successful outcome within the allotted time,” the creditor committee said in a statement.

Suriname’s government on Saturday asked creditors for a payment deferral on its two bonds, due in 2023 and 2026, which total $675 million.