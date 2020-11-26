Suriname extends creditor response deadline by over a week

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Suriname extended on Wednesday by more than a week a deadline for creditors to respond to its proposal to defer some interest and principal payments on its two bonds, due in 2023 and 2026, the government said in a statement.

The new deadline is Friday Dec. 4 at 5:00 p.m. New York City time (2200 UTC).

This month the South American nation said it launched a consent solicitation to defer certain interest and principal payments on bonds totalling $675 million.

The most recent deadline was 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday (0459 UTC, Thursday). (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)