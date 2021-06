NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Suriname requested a 70% nominal haircut on its debt to external commercial creditors and a 30% cut on its debt to official creditors, the government said on Wednesday.

Suriname’s 2026 bond was quoted at 70 cents on the dollar, down 1 cent on the day, while the 2023 fell 0.25 cents to trade at 71.25 cents.