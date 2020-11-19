UPDATE 1-Suriname creditors ask for more time to reply to deferral -statement

(Adds details)

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A group of Suriname’s creditors said on Thursday it would engage with the South American country’s authorities regarding a payment deferral if it extends the current solicitation expiration, coming up next week.

“The extremely short period of time allocated to the Consent Solicitation in its current form ... raises a concern with respect to the viability of a successful outcome within the allotted time,” the creditor committee said in a statement.

Suriname’s government on Saturday asked creditors for a payment deferral on its two bonds, due in 2023 and 2026, which total $675 million.

The committee said it would “welcome the opportunity to engage with the authorities and their advisors” as long as Suriname “elects to extend the current Consent Solicitation beyond the current 24 November 2020 expiration.”

The creditors said they welcomed the government’s “commitment to pursue a full IMF-supported program on an expedited schedule.”

The creditor committee’s members are Franklin Templeton, Eaton Vance, GMO and Greylock Capital. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Tom Arnold; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)