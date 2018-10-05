FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Suruga Bank ordered to stop making new property loans for 6 mths

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Financial Services Agency said on Friday it had ordered Suruga Bank, a midsized bank mired in a lending scandal, to stop making new loans for property investments for six months.

The order came after a third-party panel found that bank employees had been involved in falsifying documents for loans to investors in “share houses” where tenants share bathrooms and other facilities. ($1 = 113.8900 yen) (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

