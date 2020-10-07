EFF, ACLU take on San Francisco over alleged illegal protest surveillance

Three activists, backed by civil and digital rights organizations, sued the city of San Francisco on Wednesday alleging police there illegally used a network of cameras to spy on individuals protesting against police violence this spring.

The Black and Latino activists, who participated in and helped organize protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody in May, are seeking a court order requiring San Francisco to enforce a recently passed city ordinance that prevents its departments from acquiring or using surveillance technology without obtaining approval from the city’s supervisory board.

