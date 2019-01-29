Former Survivor singer must face trademark lawsuit - ruling

David Bickler, former lead singer for the rock band Survivor, must face a lawsuit accusing him of violating the band’s trademark by continuing to use the Survivor name to promote his own appearances, a federal judge in Chicago has ruled.

Bickler’s lawyers had argued that he was entitled to make fair use of the name Survivor to state the historical fact that he was previously a member of the band. U.S. District Judge John Lee, however, on Friday said consumers could be confused about whether he was still with the band because he did not always include the disclaimer that he was a former member when he used the Survivor name.

