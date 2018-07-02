EQT to acquire leading open source software provider SUSE for $2.5 billion

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - Buyout group EQT is acquiring German open source software provider SUSE for $2.535 billion, including debt, from British peer Micro Focus International .

The sale of the supplier of the Linux enterprise open source operating system is still subject to approval from Micro Focus shareholders and from regulators, EQT said in a statement on Monday.

Micro Focus had acquired SUSE - an acronym of for German Software und System-Entwicklung (software and systems development) - in 2014. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Tom Sims)