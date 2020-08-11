Susman Godfrey names new managing partner after founder Stephen Susman's death

Houston-based litigation firm Susman Godfrey has named its first female managing partner - and the first leader to start her career there - following the death of firm founder and namesake Stephen Susman.

Kalpana Srinivasan, a Los Angeles-based partner, will serve alongside longtime managing partner Neal Manne. Susman had planned for the firm’s leadership succession since at least 2011, when he named Manne a co-managing partner. Now Srinivasan will serve that role with Manne, making her the fourth managing partner in Susman Godfrey’s 40-year history.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/30IbYFc