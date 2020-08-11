Westlaw News
August 11, 2020 / 12:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Susman Godfrey names new managing partner after founder Stephen Susman's death

David Thomas

1 Min Read

Houston-based litigation firm Susman Godfrey has named its first female managing partner - and the first leader to start her career there - following the death of firm founder and namesake Stephen Susman.

Kalpana Srinivasan, a Los Angeles-based partner, will serve alongside longtime managing partner Neal Manne. Susman had planned for the firm’s leadership succession since at least 2011, when he named Manne a co-managing partner. Now Srinivasan will serve that role with Manne, making her the fourth managing partner in Susman Godfrey’s 40-year history.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/30IbYFc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below