SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian wood pulp producer Suzano said in a securities filing on Thursday it sees operating costs reaching 1,300 reais ($299) per tonne by 2024.

The total will comprise 560 reais per tonne in production costs, adding 400 reais in logistics costs and 340 reais in maintenance expenses, the filing said. ($1 = 4.3418 reais) (Reporting by Paula Laier Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)