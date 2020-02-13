Brazil's Suzano expects pulp price recovery with lower inventories

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SA expects recovery in pulp prices this year after the 30% drop in 2019 caused by excess inventories in Asia.

Suzano’s director Carlos Anibal told journalists and analysts on Thursday the company has not been adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak in China, and expects a positive effect on the longer term, with higher demand for hygiene products made with tissue paper, for example.

The company is attentive to potential transportation problems to take exports from the ports to the clients in China. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi in Sao Paulo Editing by Chris Reese)