SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano Papel e Celulose SA lost about 80,000 tonnes of pulp production and 25,000 tonnes of paper production during a late-May truckers’ strike, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

For an 11-day period in late May, truckers protesting high fuel prices blocked highways across Brazil, seriously affecting industries ranging from retail to agribusiness to aviation. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)