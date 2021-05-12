Brazil's Suzano posts Q1 loss of 2.76 bln reais

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp maker Suzano SA reported on Wednesday it narrowed its first-quarter loss to 2.76 billion reais ($520.35 million) versus 13.4 billion reais a year earlier on higher revenues and lower financial expenses.

Its earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 4.86 billion reais, slightly below a Refinitiv estimate consensus of 5.07 billion reais, but up 61% year-over-year.