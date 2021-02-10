Brazil's Suzano profit jumps after integration with Fibria

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp maker Suzano SA reported on Wednesday a net income of 5.914 billion reais ($1.10 billion), 400% higher than a year earlier, helped by cost savings after a merger with Fibria Celulose SA, besides lower debt and inventories.

The company also beat analysts estimates for its earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA came in at 3.965 billion reais, up 12.4% from a consensus compiled by Refinitiv and 61% higher year-over-year.

Suzano also said it has concluded its integration with Fibria and will save 1.3 billion reais on costs per year. ($1 = 5.3860 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)