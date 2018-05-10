FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 6:13 AM / in 2 hours

Japan's Suzuki Motor sees 9.1 pct profit slide, stronger yen to weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp on Thursday forecast a 9.1 percent slide in operating profit for the current financial year as it expects a stronger yen and higher R&D costs to offset rising sales of cars mainly in India, its biggest market.

Japan’s fourth-biggest automaker expects operating profit to ease to 340.0 billion yen ($3.10 billion) in the year to March 2019, lower than a median forecast for 374.6 billion yen from 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating profit was 374.2 billion yen in the year ended March, outperforming analyst estimates. ($1 = 109.8200 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu Editing by Christopher Cushing)

