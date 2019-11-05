Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 5, 2019

Suzuki Motor's Q2 profit slides 32%, hit by India demand slump

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp reported on Tuesday a 32% fall in second-quarter operating profit, weighed by a slowdown in domestic output as the automaker improves its inspection processes, and a slump in India, its biggest market.

Japan’s fourth-largest automaker posted an operating profit of 55.9 billion yen ($513.83 million) for the July-September quarter, down from 82 billion yen a year ago but above a mean forecast for 44.87 billion yen from nine analysts according to Refinitiv data.

Last month, Suzuki cut full-year operating profit forecast by nearly 40% to 200 billion yen, which would be a 4-year low, as it takes a hit from measures to improve its final inspection system for cars sold in Japan, and slowing demand in India. ($1 = 108.7900 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

