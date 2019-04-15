Hot Stocks
April 15, 2019 / 12:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Suzuki Motor shares slide 7 pct on $714 mln recall-related loss

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Suzuki Motor Corp slumped 7 percent in early Tokyo trade on Monday after the company flagged an extraordinary loss of 80 billion yen ($714 million) due to the recall of nearly 2 million cars related to improper vehicle inspections.

The automaker said on Friday it would book the loss in January-March, its final quarter of the business year, and would announce any revision to its full-year guidance as necessary. ($1 = 112.0600 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below