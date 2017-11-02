FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Suzuki posts Q2 profit jump, lifts full-year outlook
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 2, 2017 / 6:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Suzuki posts Q2 profit jump, lifts full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp reported on Thursday a 56 percent jump in operating profit for the second quarter, driven by strong sales at home and in India, its biggest market.

Operating profit at Japan’s No. 4 automaker came in at 87.8 billion yen ($770.7 million) in July-September, up from 56.3 billion yen a year ago and above an average forecast for 78.21 billion yen from 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Suzuki also raised its forecast for full-year operating profit to 300 billion yen, up from the previous forecast of 240 billion yen. It compares with an average estimate of 327.5 billion yen in a poll of 22 analysts. ($1 = 113.9200 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.