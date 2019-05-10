Suzuki Motor sees limited annual profit growth on rising Japan tax, India uncertainty

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp on Friday forecast a 1.7 percent rise in profit for this year, anticipating limited growth due to an expected rise in sales tax in Japan, and uncertainty in the economic outlook in India, its biggest market.

Japan’s fourth-largest automaker expects operating profit of 330 billion yen ($3.01 billion) in the year to March 2020, lower than the 362.2 billion yen average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 109.7000 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)