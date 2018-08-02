FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Suzuki posts 37 pct jump in Q1 profit on strong global auto sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp on Thursday posted a better-than-expected 37 percent jump in first-quarter operating profit on a strong rise in global automobile sales, particularly in its biggest market India.

Operating profit at Japan’s fourth-largest automaker was 116.5 billion yen ($1 billion) for April-June, versus 85.1 billion yen a year earlier. The result was stronger than an average of 97.3 billion yen based on seven analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Suzuki maintained its full-year forecast for a 9.1 percent slide in operating profit, as it expects higher R&D costs to offset record global vehicle sales. ($1 = 111.5600 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

