Suzuki Motor says it must respond to Dutch emissions probe by mid-February

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp is co-operating with Dutch authorities over their findings that its diesel vehicles had broken the country’s emissions rules, and is required to respond to the probe by mid-February, it said on Friday.

The Dutch road authority ruled on Thursday that Suzuki’s Vitara and Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel models both broke emissions rules and must be fixed or face a ban on sales across Europe.

In a statement, Suzuki said that diesel versions of its Vitara and S-Cross vehicles used engines and emissions software supplied by Fiat Chrysler. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Jan Harvey)