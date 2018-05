May 8 (Reuters) - SVB Financial Group, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, said on Tuesday it appointed website building startup Weebly’s chief financial officer, Kimberly Jabal, to its board of directors.

Jabal, who is also on the board of FedEx Corp, has been the CFO of Weebly since 2015. She has previously worked with Path, Google, Goldman Sachs and Accenture. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli)