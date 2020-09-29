Swatch shuts down some technology systems after cyberattack

A closed shop of Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch is seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich, Switzerland April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swatch Group UHR.S shut down some of its technology systems after detecting a cyberattack over the weekend, the world's biggest watchmaker said on Tuesday.

“Swatch Group confirms that it has identified clear signs of a developing cyber-attack on some of its IT systems during the weekend,” the company said in an emailed statement, confirming a report by Swiss news agency AWP.

A shutdown of some of its systems -- which the group conducted on a precautionary basis -- had affected some of its operations, Swatch said, without specifying which operations were affected. “The situation will return to normal as soon as possible,” it said.